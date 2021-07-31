Sunshine and Seasonable Temperatures to Begin August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The main story the past few days has been the smoky and hazy conditions causing the air quality levels to plummet. The rain that most of us picked up on Friday really didn’t do much to clear the air. The good news is it looks like we get a slight break from it Sunday but unfortunately looks to return to begin next week. Along with that, we’ll have a seasonable and dry start to the month of August as well.

TONIGHT: A cold front will pass through the area and higher pressure will settle in behind it. The good news is that front will push the smoke and haze out of the area, so we should have a much better nice in that regard. Skies will be clear to mostly clear with winds out of the N at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s, so a relatively cool night ahead.

SUNDAY: It’ll be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Winds will remain out of the N and NE at 5-15 mph. Models show yet another plume of smoke and haze to move down into the area Sunday night, so we’ll have to deal with that once again. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid to upper 80s, which will run near to a couple degrees below average. Lows will drop back into the 50s once again.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: The first week of August will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with areas of smoke and haze expected. Winds will begin to shift more southerly to southeasterly heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range from the 80s east to the 90s west. Lows drop back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: The heat and higher humidity levels look to return heading into the end of next week into the following weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with isolated to widely scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will get back into the 90s with some areas west possibly reaching triple digits. Lows drop back into the 60s and 70s. Dewpoints look to get back into the 60s as well.

