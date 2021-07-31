Avera Medical Minute
USD Alum Chris Nilsen Qualifies For Olympic Pole Vault Finals

Championships on Tuesday at 5:20 AM
Nilsen and Miles downplay the magnitude of competing at the Olympics
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOKYO, JAPAN (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote Chris Nilsen will compete for a medal in the finals of the 2020 Olympic Pole Vault competition.

During qualifying on Friday night (Saturday morning in Tokyo) Nilsen was one of 11 men to clear 5.75 meters (18 feet, 10 and a quarter inches) to clinch his spot in Tuesday’s finals. Nilsen passed his opening height and then cleared all three bars without a miss, one of just two vaulters with a perfect round.

The finals will be on Tuesday at 5:20 AM CST.

Nilsen, a 2020 USD graduate who won three NCAA Pole Vault Championships and won the gold medal at the United States Olympic Trials, is the fourth Coyote Olympian on record. His coach, Derek Miles, qualified for three Olympic games in the pole vault and earned a bronze from the 2008 games in Bejing.

