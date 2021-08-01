3rd annual South Dakota Chislic Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered in Freeman on Saturday for the 3rd annual Chislic Festival.

The festival began in 2018

“We had planned a festival for a Saturday evening, thinking we would have maybe 1,500 people show up, but what happed was about eight to ten thousand people showed up,” Andrea Baer said, a board member for the South Dakota Chislic Festival.

The festival has since moved to a larger venue. It did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it made a big comeback this year.

“Chislic is deeply rooted in the Freeman area and is a very social experience,” Baer said.

People come from all over to take part in the Chislic Festival.

“We know that we have people coming from California, Washington D.C, just to volunteer and help out. Then we just found out that there are people coming from as far as South Africa to come and enjoy Chislic today,” Baer said

You can learn more about the history of chislic in the Freeman community on the South Dakota Chislic Festival website.

