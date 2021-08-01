Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

3rd annual South Dakota Chislic Festival

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered in Freeman on Saturday for the 3rd annual Chislic Festival.

The festival began in 2018

“We had planned a festival for a Saturday evening, thinking we would have maybe 1,500 people show up, but what happed was about eight to ten thousand people showed up,” Andrea Baer said, a board member for the South Dakota Chislic Festival.

The festival has since moved to a larger venue. It did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it made a big comeback this year.

“Chislic is deeply rooted in the Freeman area and is a very social experience,” Baer said.

People come from all over to take part in the Chislic Festival.

“We know that we have people coming from California, Washington D.C, just to volunteer and help out. Then we just found out that there are people coming from as far as South Africa to come and enjoy Chislic today,” Baer said

You can learn more about the history of chislic in the Freeman community on the South Dakota Chislic Festival website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
The tributes came in from current and former Dakota News Now employees on Friday morning. ...
Vanessa Gomez’s final day at Dakota News Now
Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found

Latest News

O So Good Chiefs Challenge
O So Good comes to Sioux Falls
O So Good comes to Sioux Falls
O So Good comes to Sioux Falls
One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County.
One person hospitalized following rollover crash
Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins