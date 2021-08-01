Avera Medical Minute
Former Aberdeen Resident Michael Andrew Wins Gold With 4x100 Medley Relay Team

Set World Record In 3:26.78
Michael Andrew, of the United States, swims during a semifinal in the men's 100-meter...
Michael Andrew, of the United States, swims during a semifinal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOKYO, JAPAN (Dakota News Now) - After three frustrating individual finishes, former Aberdeen resident Michael Andrew had one more chance this evening to bring home a medal from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Andrew swam the breaststroke on the second leg of the United States’ 4x100 Meter Medley Relay team. Though Great Britain would lead when he hit the wall, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple dominated the following legs, bringing in the gold medal in world record time of 3:26.78. That time breaks the 12-year-old record by .50 of a second.

Gold in the relay finally allowed Andrew to take medal stand after several near misses. He finished fourth in the 50 Meter Freestyle, fifth in the 200 Meter Individual Medley and fourth in the 100 Meter Breaststroke

