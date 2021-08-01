Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three members of a Hartford family were killed in a car crash Saturday in Montana.

According to KULR, a Suburban traveling eastbound collided head-on with an SUV traveling westbound on I-90 near Whitehall around 5:00 Saturday morning.

A 45-year old man driving the Suburban from Spokane was suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV carrying five people from Hartford rolled and came to a rest in a ditch against the embankment.

Drew and Jennifer Hoefert were killed in the crash, along with their daughter Abby Vitek, 14.

The couple’s two young children Blayre and Cooper were also in the SUV. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.