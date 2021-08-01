O So Good comes to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O So Good restaurant is starting its next chapter Sunday. The nationally recognized restaurant has moved locations from Garretson to Sioux Falls.

O So Good is partnering up with Wiley’s in downtown Sioux Falls to take over the kitchen. The two businesses will be sharing the space but will continue to be separate entities.

Like many other businesses, O So Good has struggled with staffing issues. By moving to Sioux Falls, owner Omar Thornton has already had more people showing interest.

“Having the opportunity to move downtown has definitely put more people walking through the door with some applications,” said Thornton. “At one point I actually had to turn away a couple of applicants just because I was filled in the particular position.”

Moving to Sioux Falls has had its ups and downs for Thornton as he gets ready for O So Good’s new beginning.

“What even makes it tougher is when you’re opening another facility, within another facility that’s already in operation, so it makes for a lot of bumping into each other,” said Thornton.

O So Good is known for bringing the show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives to Garretson. They have had many people come to the restaurant to try the food seen on the show.

Having so many memories and connections to Garretson has made moving a tough decision.

“To have the Food Network come to Garretson, South Dakota will always be something that Garretson can hold on to even if it’s not my memory, it can be Garretson’s memory,” said Thornton.

Despite the hard decision to move, Thornton wants to continue cooking the food he grew up on and sharing it with everyone he can.

“This first week is to say we’re here; we are pushing forward and we are going to do whatever we can to make this work,” said Thornton.

O So Good and Wiley’s are still figuring out all the details of working together, but what you can expect is the same great taste that O So Good is known for.

