One person hospitalized following rollover crash

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County. Before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 115, a pickup truck and a car were driving east at a high rate of speed when both drivers lost control. The driver of the truck went into the ditch and rolled several times before being taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

