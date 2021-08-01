Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One person hospitalized following rollover crash

One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County.
One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County. Before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 115, a pickup truck and a car were driving east at a high rate of speed when both drivers lost control. The driver of the truck went into the ditch and rolled several times before being taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
The tributes came in from current and former Dakota News Now employees on Friday morning. ...
Vanessa Gomez’s final day at Dakota News Now
Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found

Latest News

Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins
3rd annual South Dakota Chislic Festival
3rd annual South Dakota Chislic Festival
SDSU set to require COVID-19 vaccination for clinical rotation
Sioux Falls covered by smoke
DANR tracking air quality in South Dakota