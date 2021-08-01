Sioux Falls community gathers to remember three I-229 crash victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following a crash on I-229 on July 22nd that ended with three fatalities, a group of friends and family of the victims gathered at Spencer Park in Sioux Falls Saturday to honor the memory of Sean Morck, Breeanne Gaffin, and Kali Johnson.

“Everybody loved them, they just brought smiles and happiness,” Carollena Klutman-Fuller said, Sean Morck’s cousin.

Jesus Mesteth and Jade Gore were close friends with all three people who passed away. That’s why they helped organize this memorial.

“I’m going to miss them a lot. I’m still trying to take it in that they’re all gone,” Mestheth said.

“They were all really out-going and always happy and they always made everyone laugh,” Gore said.

Sean Breeanne and Kali often went for drives together and went to car meets. Their friends organized a final cruise down I-229 to honor them.

“Having one last ride for all three of them as a family, it just means everything,” Klutman-Fuller said.

Final cruise to honor friends (Cordell Wright)

The memorial and cruise brought a lot of people together to share stories and to say their goodbyes.

“All of us know that we just lost amazing people that should have been here, they had a lot of life left ahead of them,” Gore said.

