Sioux Falls Little League Team Gets Words Of Wisdom From 2017 World Series Team Prior To Midwest Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four years after Sioux Falls Little League made its first ever trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport a new group of kids has a chance to make their own history.

After winning the South Dakota State Tournament last week the team has been practicing in advance of heading out to Whitestown, Indiana later this week for the Midwest Regional.

Sioux Falls was dominant in their five postseason games, allowing just three runs while scoring 35!

That 2017 team, the last to appear in the Midwest Regional, certainly set the bar high for years to come, but they want this team to live in the present, something members from that team told this group during practice!

Sioux Falls will face the Iowa State Little League Champion, Davenport, on Saturday at noon with live broadcast on ESPN Plus. The double elimination tournament will crown a champion and send a team to Williamsport the following Saturday, August 14th, in their championship game.

