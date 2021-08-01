Storm Playoff Hopes Take Hit With Second Half Stumble Against Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm saw their Indoor Football League postseason hopes take a major blow on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center with their 37-33 loss to Frisco.

The defeats makes Sioux Falls one of three teams in the IFL with a 5-6 record and puts them in the eighth and final playoff spot if the season were to end today. The Storm have two games remaining to try and ensure they not miss the postseason for the first time since 2009. It won’t come easily, though, as the Storm will travel to Iowa on August 14th. The Barnstormers currently sit at 4-5 and will host Bismarck next week with a chance to jump into the playoff picture. Sioux Falls has been soundly defeated in two games against Iowa this season (56-36 on May 15 & 57-47 on June 19) as well. After that the Storm will wrap up their season at home on August 21st against another 5-6 team, the Green Bay Blizzard.

The Storm appeared to be in good shape after a solid first half against Frisco (8-2), leading 26-22. They would be shutout in the third quarter, though, and manage just one touchdown for the rest of the game.

Lorenzo Brown went 7-13 for 120 yards and three touchdown passes. Brandon Sheperd hauled in three passes for 41 yards and a pair of scores.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.