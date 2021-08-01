VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP: Three Quarterbacks, Including Kirk Cousins, Sidelined By COVID-19

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings held their first practice of training camp under the lights at their facility in Eagan this evening. It was supposed to celebrate the fact that they could welcome in a large crowd to watch them for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 itself became the topic once more after third round pick Kellen Mond tested positive. Starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nate Stanley were deemed high risk close contacts, forcing all three to miss practice.

That left second year undrafted free agent Jake Browning as the only quarterback available to practice since he is fully vaccinated which, per new NFL protocols, allows him to continue on if there are other positive tests.

If any of the three quarterbacks out are not vaccinated they will be subject to a five day quarantine per protocol.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer clearly was upset when meeting the media prior to practice, especially at the prospect of this happening during a regular season game.

Click on the video viewer to hear his thoughts.

Minnesota opens preseason August 14th at US Bank Stadium against the Denver Broncos. You can see that game and every Vikings’ preseason contest live on KSFY.

