Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP: Three Quarterbacks, Including Kirk Cousins, Sidelined By COVID-19

Vikings left with only undrafted rookie free agent Jake Browning for Saturday night practice
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings held their first practice of training camp under the lights at their facility in Eagan this evening. It was supposed to celebrate the fact that they could welcome in a large crowd to watch them for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 itself became the topic once more after third round pick Kellen Mond tested positive. Starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nate Stanley were deemed high risk close contacts, forcing all three to miss practice.

That left second year undrafted free agent Jake Browning as the only quarterback available to practice since he is fully vaccinated which, per new NFL protocols, allows him to continue on if there are other positive tests.

If any of the three quarterbacks out are not vaccinated they will be subject to a five day quarantine per protocol.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer clearly was upset when meeting the media prior to practice, especially at the prospect of this happening during a regular season game.

Click on the video viewer to hear his thoughts.

Minnesota opens preseason August 14th at US Bank Stadium against the Denver Broncos. You can see that game and every Vikings’ preseason contest live on KSFY.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
The tributes came in from current and former Dakota News Now employees on Friday morning. ...
Vanessa Gomez’s final day at Dakota News Now
Kenyon Brown
Body of missing Dell Rapids woman found

Latest News

Sioux Falls Storm Football
Storm Playoff Hopes Take Hit With Second Half Stumble Against Frisco
Former Olympian at Yankton NFAA Archery Center
OLYMPIC ZONE: World’s Largest Archery Facility Makes Yankton The Sport’s Target Destination
Michael Andrew, of the United States, swims during a semifinal in the men's 100-meter...
Former Aberdeen Resident Michael Andrew Wins Gold With 4x100 Medley Relay Team
Former Olympian at Yankton NFAA Archery Center
Yankton A Target Destination For Archery