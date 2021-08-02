Avera Medical Minute
Anti-mask group disrupts community meeting about pandemic relief funds

By KSNV staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) – In another sign of how divided Americans have become over the pandemic, a community meeting in Nevada was disrupted by a group of women who were against wearing masks.

The meeting on Thursday evening was supposed to focus on how Nevada businesses could benefit from the American Rescue Plan. Instead, it had to be disbanded.

“We didn’t get a chance to even hear from any of the community members, because it was disrupted,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, who was leading the meeting.

McCurdy said the women even got upset because he was wearing a mask.

“They wanted me to take down my mask so they said they could hear me better,” he said. “But we had a mic inside. They could hear me loud and clear.”

In the video, McCurdy can be heard trying to gain control of the audience as some in the crowd begin to clash with the women.

Eventually McCurdy was forced to end the meeting, but there were several points he wishes he could have gotten across.

“There was over 20,000 businesses, small businesses, that shut their doors during the pandemic,” he said.

“We have to provide immediate assistance to our small business owners by way of grant, or whatever the case may be in that matter. But we also have to look at how we’re going to allow for our community to be more resilient in the face of other pandemics.”

Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made masks mandatory in Clark County in all indoor spaces for the next two weeks.

The order, which took effect Friday, also applies to all counties with substantial COVID-19 transmission rates.

