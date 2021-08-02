DOH investigating COVID-19 breakthrough cases at Clear Lake nursing home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is investigating breakthrough cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Clear Lake.

According to the Fargo Forum, two residents at the Good Samaritan Society have died. Several more are sick with the virus. The report says 100% of residents are fully vaccinated but only 61% of the staff are vaccinated.

Sanford recently announced that all employees including those at Good Samaritan will be required to get the vaccine by November.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, a spokesperson for the department of health acknowledged that an investigation is underway in Clear Lake but declined to offer any other information, citing the privacy of residents and staff.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.