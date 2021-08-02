Avera Medical Minute
DOH investigating COVID-19 breakthrough cases at Clear Lake nursing home

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is investigating breakthrough cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Clear Lake.

According to the Fargo Forum, two residents at the Good Samaritan Society have died. Several more are sick with the virus. The report says 100% of residents are fully vaccinated but only 61% of the staff are vaccinated.

Sanford recently announced that all employees including those at Good Samaritan will be required to get the vaccine by November.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, a spokesperson for the department of health acknowledged that an investigation is underway in Clear Lake but declined to offer any other information, citing the privacy of residents and staff.

