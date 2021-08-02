Furniture Mart breaks ground on major Sioux Falls expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big step Monday in a major expansion for one of Sioux Falls’ largest employers.

Furniture Mart broke ground on a huge new addition. They’re adding an Ashley and Furniture Mart location, along with more warehouse space, to their corporate headquarters in north Sioux Falls. The 300-thousand-square-foot expansion will make it one of the biggest buildings in Sioux Falls.

A number of state and local leaders attended the groundbreaking including Mayor Paul TenHaken, Governor Kristi Noem, and Representative Dusty Johnson. Who each had glowing things to say about Furniture Mart founder Bill Hinks.

“Today is a reminder that the American dream is alive. It is a reminder that one hard-working guy with one vision and one store, who builds a world-class team and spends 40 years listening to his employees and his customers, can pull all of that together into 40 stores and 1200 employees,” said Rep. Johnson.

The new facility is scheduled to be completed next year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.