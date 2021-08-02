Avera Medical Minute
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 62-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of Hoven.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an ATV driven by the 62-year-old was rear-ended by a Ford Explorer on South Dakota Highway 20. They say the ATV went into the ditch and rolled. The driver of the ATV was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the Explorer was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

