Law enforcement preparing for 81st annual Sturgis bike rally

The Sturgis Motorcycle rally.
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. - Law enforcement agencies are preparing for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and are on alert for increased outlaw gang activity.

The weeklong event that begins Friday is in its 81st year, and some believe that may mean a larger Hells Angels presence than usual.

The number “81” is metonym, and shorthand for Hells Angels, with H being the 8th letter of the alphabet, and A the first.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says law enforcement is aware of the significance. Merwin said that although the biker crowd is largely respectful to law enforcement, they’re preparing for any confrontation that may occur.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

