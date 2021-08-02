Mild Temperatures Stick Around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Smoky and hazy conditions will return for Monday as high temperatures will warm into the lower 80s east and the lower 90s out west. Sunshine and dry weather will stick around throughout the beginning of this week as temperatures slowly rise throughout the week. By Tuesday, highs will be in the mid 80s east and the lower to mid 90s out west.

We’re tracking a chance for some showers and storms on Wednesday evening in eastern South Dakota, mainly along and east of I-29. We’ll be dry for Thursday as highs by that point will be in the upper 80s east and the mid to upper 90s out west. Another chance for some showers and storms will move through on Friday.

Next weekend is looking hot with highs in the 90s with sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday for many, but a chance for showers and storms will move through Sunday evening in northern and western South Dakota.

