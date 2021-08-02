Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mild Temperatures Stick Around

Smoke Rolls Back in
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Smoky and hazy conditions will return for Monday as high temperatures will warm into the lower 80s east and the lower 90s out west. Sunshine and dry weather will stick around throughout the beginning of this week as temperatures slowly rise throughout the week. By Tuesday, highs will be in the mid 80s east and the lower to mid 90s out west.

We’re tracking a chance for some showers and storms on Wednesday evening in eastern South Dakota, mainly along and east of I-29. We’ll be dry for Thursday as highs by that point will be in the upper 80s east and the mid to upper 90s out west. Another chance for some showers and storms will move through on Friday.

Next weekend is looking hot with highs in the 90s with sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday for many, but a chance for showers and storms will move through Sunday evening in northern and western South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County.
One person hospitalized following rollover crash
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
O So Good Chiefs Challenge
O So Good comes to Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Start to August
sun
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update
Warmer temperatures on the way throughout the week.
Tyler Roney's First Alert Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Austin Haskins