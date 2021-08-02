Mitchell seeing record number of visitors following the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is getting back on track, with visitors from near and far coming to see what the Mount Rushmore state has to offer.

The number of visitors making their way to South Dakota is up about 16% since 2019. Many of those visitors come to Mitchell to see the World’s Only Corn Palace, which is experiencing a record year.

“The corn palace was founded in 1892, but this year we actually celebrate 100 years of this building,” Jen Bradley, with the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, said.

While the Corn Palace is Mitchell’s most popular tourist attraction, it’s not the only thing that draws visitors to the community.

“The Prehistoric Indian Village is another great place just north of town,” Bradley said. “We have Lake Mitchell, two golf courses, tons of city parks and bike trails, so we do have lots of different outdoor recreational activities, as well as those traditional avenues and museums.”

Found right along I-90, the Palace City is a convenient stop for those passing through.

“We can grab those travelers, give them something to do, hope that they stay the night, fill up with gas, eat in restaurant, and then have a little fun visiting some of our attractions here in town,” Bradley said.

Business is also booming for one local success story.

Klock Werks specializes in custom motorcycle accessories.

“When I was that kid in high school, I thought, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be great if I had a car or a bike that was in one of these magazines?’ That’s the ultimate dream, right?,” Brian Klock, President of Klock Werks, said. “So, Klock Werks started out as a custom motorcycle shop where we just would put on your handlebars, your fenders, change the big pieces so you could change the little pieces.”

From just a small operation, Brian’s handiwork can now be found across the globe.

“To be able to direct that funnel of light always back to South Dakota... I’m proud of my state, I’m proud of the people here, I’m proud of how hard we work and how welcoming we are to anyone who comes in,” Klock said.

Fittingly, the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off this Friday, but Klocks Werks is starting things early, hosting a Pre-Sturgis Party in downtown Mitchell.

“It is family friendly, kid friendly, everything,” Klock said. “For us to welcome those folks in as they are coming from the east, coming up from Texas from the South, and headed out to the Black Hills is awesome,” Klock said.

Bradley says the having a well-known business, like Klock Werks, in Mitchell helps bring in money for the entire community.

“The more that we can all work together in the tourism and hospitality industry, the better South Dakota and Mitchell will be.”

