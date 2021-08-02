Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Racers At I-90 Tune Up For Knoxville Nationals

Highlights from five feature races on the final July night of events
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final July night of racing at I-90 Speedway is a big one for drivers looking for a final tuneup prior to the Knoxville 360 & 410 Nationals in Iowa next week.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from five feature races last night!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County.
One person hospitalized following rollover crash
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far

Latest News

Celebrates win at I-90 Speedway
I-90 Speedway Saturday Features 7-31-21
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls Little League Team Gets Words Of Wisdom From 2017 World Series Team Prior To Midwest Regional
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls Little League Preps For Midwest Regiona
Olympian Chris Nilsen had a passion for brewing while a barista at Cafe Brule
MAN OF GREAT TASTE: Chris Nilsen Found Side Passion For Coffee While At USD