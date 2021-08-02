Results Radio announces shakeup on Sioux Falls airwaves

Avera Medical Minute
Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Results Radio Townsquare Media announced a shakeup to the Sioux Falls airwaves.

Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1. The company says it will expand the station’s listening area into Minnesota and Iowa.

ESPN 99.1 will have a new home. The station will move to 102.3 FM and to KSOO AM 1000.

Both stations are expected to reach new listeners while strengthing their signals with the shakeup.

