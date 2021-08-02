Avera Medical Minute
Tuesday: National Night Out events planned across Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls neighborhoods will gather again for National Night Out on Tuesday.

Neighborhoods across the nation will once again spend the evening outside together at block parties and cookouts. The Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and other city departments will attend events throughout the city.

Sioux Falls Police say National Night Out has proven to be an effective and enjoyable way to promote neighborhood spirit and police/community relationships.

The following locations will be participating:

Central Sioux Falls

  • Summit Events Hall, 315 N Summit Ave 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Campus Park - 6:00-8:00 pm
  • 2nd Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Streets - 6:00-7:30 pm
  • Touchmark at All Saints - 6:00-8:00 pm
  • 900 Block of W 36th Street - 6:00-8:00 pm
  • 300 Block N French Ave - 6:30-8:00 pm
  • Lower Terrace Park - 6:30-8:30 pm

West Sioux Falls

  • 2600 Block W 29th Street - 5:30-7:00 pm
  • 9000 Block W Gill Circle - 5:30-7:30 pm
  • 3400 S Kiwanis Ave - 6:00-8:00 pm
  • St John American Lutheran Church - 6:30-7:30 pm

East Sioux Falls

  • 200 Block N Marquette Ave - 5:30-8:00 pm

Southeast Sioux Falls

  • 2800 Block S Cinnabar Circle - 5:30-7:00 pm
  • Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets - 6:00-9:00 pm

Southwest Sioux Falls

  • Misty Glen Mobile Home Park - 6:30-8:30 pm

