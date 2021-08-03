Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County.
One person hospitalized following rollover crash
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death
Kenyon Brown’s son speaks following tragic death

Latest News

This photo of Phillips avenue in downtown Sioux Falls reflects the hub of activity it was in 1966
Downtown Sioux Falls visionaries credited for today’s vibrant city core
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide
Avera Medical Minute: Careflight celebrates 35 years
Avera Medical Minute: Careflight celebrates 35 years
Former actor turned cryptocurrency expert addresses lawmakers during round-table
Former actor turned cryptocurrency expert addresses lawmakers during round-table
Former actor turned crytocurrency expert addresses lawmakers during round-table
Former actor turned crytocurrency expert addresses lawmakers during round-table