Aberdeen battling mosquito population through drought

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some mosquito populations are taking a hit with the ongoing drought, but not all of them. And the ones that cause the most concern for West Nile Virus are still hanging around in Aberdeen, as crews look to limit their spread.

It’s been a quiet season for total mosquitoes in Aberdeen this summer, as the city has only been out to spray for them a handful of times so far.

“Our nuisance mosquitoes have been down significantly. We didn’t do our first spray this year until the end of June.” said Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Park Superintendent Tyler Bierman.

But that doesn’t mean every mosquito population is down. The population of Culex mosquitoes has been high, according to Bierman. And that’s been their battle through the drought-stricken year.

“Our spraying has mainly been due to the Culex mosquitoes, which is our spreader of West Nile around here. And those are the numbers we’ve been battling through July, those have been very high, and they continue to be high. So that’s when we’re out on our night sprays, doing our adulticiding activity, that’s what we’re targeting.” said Bierman.

Bierman said the West Nile Virus has been found in six test pools in Brown County. Along with the usual advice of wearing appropriate clothing and using insect repellent when outdoors, Bierman said avoiding activities in the evening hours and especially around any standing water left is important to avoid mosquito populations.

“West Nile is definitely around. And the Culex numbers are right on par with what they would be in a normal year. They actually like this dry weather. They like stagnant water, they’re the ones that do well in tires.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

