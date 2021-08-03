Another Hazy Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today will be pretty comparable day to yesterday. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the mid 80s east and the lower 90s west. We’re going to deal with some more of that haze due to wildfire smoke, especially in eastern parts of the region. There’s a chance for some showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning mainly along and east of I-29. Not only is severe weather not likely, but the rainfall doesn’t look like it’s going to amount to much.

By Thursday, we’ll see some clearing throughout the morning and reveal more sunshine as the humidity begins to increase. Highs will be near 90 east and the mid 90s to the west. Friday will bring another chance for some showers and storms across the area and into the first half of Saturday. This weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s across the entire area. Most of the weekend looks to stay dry.

Early next week, the heat continues with dry weather and highs will remain in the mid 90s. Overall, rain chances will be fairly limited.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.