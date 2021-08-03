Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another Hazy Day

Smoke Clears out, Temps Warm
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today will be pretty comparable day to yesterday. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the mid 80s east and the lower 90s west. We’re going to deal with some more of that haze due to wildfire smoke, especially in eastern parts of the region. There’s a chance for some showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning mainly along and east of I-29. Not only is severe weather not likely, but the rainfall doesn’t look like it’s going to amount to much.

By Thursday, we’ll see some clearing throughout the morning and reveal more sunshine as the humidity begins to increase. Highs will be near 90 east and the mid 90s to the west. Friday will bring another chance for some showers and storms across the area and into the first half of Saturday. This weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s across the entire area. Most of the weekend looks to stay dry.

Early next week, the heat continues with dry weather and highs will remain in the mid 90s. Overall, rain chances will be fairly limited.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1
Results Radio announces shakeup on Sioux Falls airwaves
Street, road, generic
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild and Dry Start to the Week
MON
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
Warmer temperatures are on the way.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Start to August