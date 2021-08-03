Augustana University announces plan for Costa Rica campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University announced Tuesday its plan to offer a semester-long study abroad program in Central America.

The program will have a physical campus in Costa Rice with a planned opening date in spring 2023. The university says the abroad program is a part of its long-term strategic vision.

“It’s a new challenge and a lot of work, but it’s something we’ve been dreaming about for a long time,” said Ben Iverson, Augustana alumnus and director of international programs and enrollment. “I think everybody in the International Programs Office (IPO) is just really excited to see this come together and see the first group of students go.”

The university is in the process of locating a physical location for classes and housing, staff, transportation and other logistics.

According to Augustana, 53% of its 2019 graduates studied away, nearly five times the national average. Augustana plans for Academic Year 2021-22, include up to 16 courses taught by around 30 faculty members with more than 225 students participating across the globe.

For more information about Augustana’s International Programs Office, visit augie.edu/admission/international-programs-office.

