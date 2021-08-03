Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Close to half million bees removed from home

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - One Pennsylvania couple spent $12,000 in order to remove close to a half million bees from their home.

The Weavers said they knew there were bees in the walls of the 150-year-old farmhouse they bought near Philadelphia in December. The previous homeowner disclosed it in a note.

That didn’t bother the Weavers too much.

They said they didn’t see any bees and weren’t too worried. And then spring came, and the hives once again became active.

The Weavers turned to a general contractor and beekeeper, who says he relocated about 450,000 honeybees to his farm.

He also said the previous homeowner had called him for a consult but couldn’t afford the cost of moving the bees.

The lesson for home buyers is, no matter how good a deal on a property appears always get it inspected.

The Weavers admit they should have done that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1
Results Radio announces shakeup on Sioux Falls airwaves
Street, road, generic
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far

Latest News

It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, according to a report by State...
NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment