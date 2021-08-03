Avera Medical Minute
Former actor turned cryptocurrency expert addresses lawmakers during round-table

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former actor Brock Pierce has left the acting days behind and now focuses on the future of cryptocurrencies and how government entities can utilize them.

Pierce is well-known for his roles in blockbuster movies such as “The Mighty Ducks” and “First Kid,” but on Monday afternoon he was in Sioux City, Iowa to address government officials across the upper midwest.

“We’ve got members of government from Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota present for a roundtable discussion about technology, specifically Blockchain and cryptocurrency,” Pierce said.

Pierce has been involved with cryptocurrencies since they first came around, which is why he is a good source for lawmakers to turn to for more details about them.

“I’m here to share information with those that are in a position of authority because I want them to be as informed as possible. The better informed they are, the better decisions they can make,” Pierce said.

South Dakota House Representative Richard Vasgaard attended the discussion because he wanted to gain more knowledge in this area, and “I believe down the road this is something that South Dakota might have to deal with.”

Wyoming is already leaning into the realm of cryptocurrencies after they became the first state to officially recognize decentralized autonomous organizations.

“This is real and it’s happening. The future is now. The future is going to happen to you or it’s going to happen with you. Let’s be a part of it,” Pierce said.

