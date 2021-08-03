Avera Medical Minute
Mark O. talks with Chris Nilsen on the Olympic Zone about his tattoo

USD tattoo is a motivator for Olympic pole vaulter
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 3, 2021
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Olympic pole vaulter Chris Nilsen sat down with Sports Director Mark Ovenden before he left for Tokyo and shared why his USD tattoo is so important to him on the Olympic Zone Monday night.

Chris jumps in the finals on Tuesday morning at 5:20 Central Time. He was the top qualifier in the United State Olympic Trials.

