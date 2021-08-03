Pennington County drug bust net up to $2.5 million in meth

Avera Medical Minute
Officials say three search warrants also turned up approximately 10 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of heroin, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash and 13 guns.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Pennington County authorities say a months-long investigation has turned up large quantities of drugs, including 72 pounds of methamphetamine worth as much as $2.5 million.

Narcotics task force officials say three search warrants also turned up approximately 10 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of heroin, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash, and 13 guns.

Sgt. Casey Kenrick of the Unified Narcotics Task Force calls it a “big win” for Pennington County and says it’s important to hold dealers “responsible for the violence and addiction they perpetuate in our community.”

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

