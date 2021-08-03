Police investigating vandalisms involving 13 cars in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating a string of vandalism involving at least 13 cars in a Sioux Falls parking lot.

Sioux Falls Police say a man used a baseball bat to break out car windows in an apartment parking lot near 6th Street and Bahnson Avenue Monday night. Police say 13 cars had their windows broken.

Two more cars, one near Meldrum Park and the other near Terrace Park, also had their windows broken overnight. Police are unsure if the two incidents are related.

