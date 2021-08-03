Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police investigating vandalisms involving 13 cars in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating a string of vandalism involving at least 13 cars in a Sioux Falls parking lot.

Sioux Falls Police say a man used a baseball bat to break out car windows in an apartment parking lot near 6th Street and Bahnson Avenue Monday night. Police say 13 cars had their windows broken.

Two more cars, one near Meldrum Park and the other near Terrace Park, also had their windows broken overnight. Police are unsure if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1
Results Radio announces shakeup on Sioux Falls airwaves
Street, road, generic
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far

Latest News

Main Street Square in Rapid City.
Rapid City tourism exceeding expectations for 2021
File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport
Sioux Empire Fair starts Thursday
Sioux Empire Fair starts this week
Christopher Nilsen, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the...
Former USD Coyote Nilsen wins silver medal in pole vault