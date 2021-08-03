Proposed map shows possible medical marijuana dispensary locations in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is taking another step in preparing for the distribution of medical marijuana to residents.

A proposal of where medical marijuana dispensaries could be located in Sioux Falls is set to be reviewed by the city’s planning committee. The proposal includes a map that will be presented to the committee Wednesday night.

The green areas highlight areas of the city that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries. Most of the green areas encompass north Sioux Falls, although, the Empire Mall may be allowed to house a dispensary.

The city says the map is for general reference and individual site evaluation would be required.

Another part of the ordinance is cannabis testing areas. The planning committee will take a closer look at this Wednesday to decide if this ordinance will then move on to the city council.

