South Dakota Air National Guard conducting flight exercises in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You might notice more fighter jets buzzing around Sioux Falls over the next week.

The South Dakota Air National Guard 114th Fighter Wing is conducting a readiness exercise. Pilots and crews are practicing 24-hour operations, meaning you may hear F-16 fighter jets flying around overnight.

Communities of the surrounding Sioux Falls area may also hear the jets.

The exercises will end on August 13th.

