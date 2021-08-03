South Dakota Air National Guard conducting flight exercises in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You might notice more fighter jets buzzing around Sioux Falls over the next week.

The South Dakota Air National Guard 114th Fighter Wing is conducting a readiness exercise. Pilots and crews are practicing 24-hour operations, meaning you may hear F-16 fighter jets flying around overnight.

Communities of the surrounding Sioux Falls area may also hear the jets.

The exercises will end on August 13th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.