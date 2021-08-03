Avera Medical Minute
Tabor and Redfield advance to State “B” legion championship Tuesday

Tabor remains unbeaten heading into title game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tabor rallied in it’s final at-bat to beat Vermillion Monday night 4-3 in the State “B” legion semifinals when Nate Scieszinski knocked in the game winner. Kaden Kozak had tied the game earlier in the inning.

Tabor will face Redfield in the championship Tuesday at 1:00 with Redfield needing to win twice. Redfield jumped out to a 9-0 thanks to very aggressive base-running and went on to beat Madison 9-3.

