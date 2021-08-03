USD tattoo is really important to former Coyote All-American Chris Nilsen

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former South Dakota Coyote All-American Chris Nilsen jumps for the golf tomorrow morning at 5:20 our time. And as he told us on The Olympic Zone, he’s be proud sporting his USD Coyote tattoo on his shoulder.

Nilsen says, ”Yeah and I think that was subconsciously the goal one day to make it to some kind of US team or the Olympics with the USD tattoo on my back because I got it in such a spot that no matter if I’m wearing a tanktop, unitard or even a light-fitting shirt you can probably see it. So that was always the goal, but I got it in December of my freshman year so it was pretty preemptive. So everyone was making the jokes like well you can’t transfer now otherwise I’d have to get it covered up or removed and both are painful processes. I know in the first months of being a Coyote how much they had already done for me. The USD faculty, my friends, my coaches and my Coyote family. They all had already done so much for me so in my weird thought process getting a tattoo was like somehow paying them back.”

Chris jumps at 5:20 am CST Tuesday morning in the pole vault finals. And that extended family will be up cheering for him.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.