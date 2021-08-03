Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD tattoo is really important to former Coyote All-American Chris Nilsen

Chris is paying his USD family back
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former South Dakota Coyote All-American Chris Nilsen jumps for the golf tomorrow morning at 5:20 our time. And as he told us on The Olympic Zone, he’s be proud sporting his USD Coyote tattoo on his shoulder.

Nilsen says, ”Yeah and I think that was subconsciously the goal one day to make it to some kind of US team or the Olympics with the USD tattoo on my back because I got it in such a spot that no matter if I’m wearing a tanktop, unitard or even a light-fitting shirt you can probably see it. So that was always the goal, but I got it in December of my freshman year so it was pretty preemptive. So everyone was making the jokes like well you can’t transfer now otherwise I’d have to get it covered up or removed and both are painful processes. I know in the first months of being a Coyote how much they had already done for me. The USD faculty, my friends, my coaches and my Coyote family. They all had already done so much for me so in my weird thought process getting a tattoo was like somehow paying them back.”

Chris jumps at 5:20 am CST Tuesday morning in the pole vault finals. And that extended family will be up cheering for him.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County.
One person hospitalized following rollover crash
Bodycam video captures Officer Keshaun Britt moving in to arrest Shannon Brown as another...
Brookings man says police conduct during arrest went too far
Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1
Results Radio announces shakeup on Sioux Falls airwaves

Latest News

Chris Nilsen talks about his USD tattoo with Mark O. on the Olympic Zone
Mark O. talks with Chris Nilsen on the Olympic Zone about his tattoo
Playing in the Olympics for Israel is extra meaningful for Canaries' Mitch Glasser
Playing baseball in the Olympics for Israel is extra meaningful to Canaries’ Mitch Glasser
Tabor and Redfield advance to State "B" legion championship Tuesday
Tabor and Redfield advance to State “B” legion championship Tuesday
USD tattoo is really important to Olympic pole vaulter Chris Nilsen
USD Tattoo is important to Olympian Chris Nilsen