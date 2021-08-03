Vermillion residents proud of Chris Nilsen winning silver in Tokyo

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen won the Olympic silver medal in men’s pole vault in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Nilson has called Vermillion home since 2016. While he is celebrating his silver medal over in Japan, those who know him in the small South Dakota town, are excited about his accomplishments

“It’s pretty cool to think that you saw him as this high school kid, you recruited to come here and to see how he’s developed and grown,” said Lucky Herber, USD Track and Field Director. “To go from a guy who was good in high school, to someone who’s now competing against the world record holder and beating former Olympians, it’s neat.”

Nilsen not only did athletics but also worked in the community, as an intern at the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company. Those who knew him there have been keeping a close eye on their former colleague.

“I think it’s fantastic to not only know someone who goes to the Olympics to be able to compete on that world stage but to have someone who has called Vermilion home for four years do it,” said Megan Davidson, Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company Director of Strategic Communications and Tourism.

Monica Iverson owns Cafe Brule in Vermillion, where she gave Nilson his first job. She says Nilsen is a source of pride for everyone in the city.

“I’m definitely going to blow up some pictures and hang something in the cafe like this was his first job, cause he’s a celebrity here around here for sure,” said Iverson.

Nilsen’s coaches at USD think this silver medal won’t be the end of his Olympic career.

“He’s only 23 years old, Coach Miles went until he was 39, so we could have a lot more of the Chris Nilson story coming yet,” said Herber.

