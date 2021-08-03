Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Vermillion residents proud of Chris Nilsen winning silver in Tokyo

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen won the Olympic silver medal in men’s pole vault in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Nilson has called Vermillion home since 2016. While he is celebrating his silver medal over in Japan, those who know him in the small South Dakota town, are excited about his accomplishments

“It’s pretty cool to think that you saw him as this high school kid, you recruited to come here and to see how he’s developed and grown,” said Lucky Herber, USD Track and Field Director. “To go from a guy who was good in high school, to someone who’s now competing against the world record holder and beating former Olympians, it’s neat.”

Nilsen not only did athletics but also worked in the community, as an intern at the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company. Those who knew him there have been keeping a close eye on their former colleague.

“I think it’s fantastic to not only know someone who goes to the Olympics to be able to compete on that world stage but to have someone who has called Vermilion home for four years do it,” said Megan Davidson, Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company Director of Strategic Communications and Tourism.

Monica Iverson owns Cafe Brule in Vermillion, where she gave Nilson his first job. She says Nilsen is a source of pride for everyone in the city.

“I’m definitely going to blow up some pictures and hang something in the cafe like this was his first job, cause he’s a celebrity here around here for sure,” said Iverson.

Nilsen’s coaches at USD think this silver medal won’t be the end of his Olympic career.

“He’s only 23 years old, Coach Miles went until he was 39, so we could have a lot more of the Chris Nilson story coming yet,” said Herber.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1
Results Radio announces shakeup on Sioux Falls airwaves
File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Street, road, generic
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven

Latest News

Downtown Sioux Falls in enjoyed by many today because of those who collaborated years ago.
Downtown Sioux Falls: Enjoying the success from the collaboration of planners, developers and volunteers
Augustana University announces plan for Costa Rica campus
Warmer Air is on the Way by Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Officials say three search warrants also turned up approximately 10 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds...
Pennington County drug bust net up to $2.5 million in meth