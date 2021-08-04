Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 cases up 50% from previous week in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department reported an upward trend of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Department of Health’s weekly reports shows active cases are up 50% from the last week, up to 657. The report shows there was an average of 52 cases per day over the past week, a 68% increase from the previous week.

Overall, South Dakota has seen 125,592 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 122,885 of those cases are considered recovered by the Department of Health.

Vaccinations in the state have continued a slow but steady increase. Overall, 357,714 South Dakotans are fully vaccinated. 59% of the state has received at least one vaccine shot, according to the Department of Health.

The state also saw seven additional COVID-19 deaths.

Current hospitalizations also increased by six to 39.

