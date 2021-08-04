Avera Medical Minute
Dell Rapids a finalist to receive $25,000 grant for new dog park

Dell Rapids was named one of thirty finalists in the pet-safe “Bark for Your Park” grant contest.
Dell Rapids was named one of thirty finalists in the pet-safe "Bark for Your Park" grant contest.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dell Rapids community has been fundraising for a new dog park and now you can help out.

Dell Rapids was named one of thirty finalists in the pet-safe “Bark for Your Park” grant contest. Five of those finalists looking to build a new dog park will receive a $25,000 grant.

The winner will be chosen by votes online. Voting is open now through August 31st, and each voter can vote once per day.

To vote, head to barkforyourpark.petsafe.com

