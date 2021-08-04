Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th

In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London.(Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has shown her comic side in a video she released Wednesday to launch a mentoring project for women as she marked her 40th birthday.

The initiative will see 40 celebrities and public figures each commit 40 minutes of their time to help a woman in their community return to the workplace.

“Over two million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service we can create a ripple effect,” the wife of Prince Harry tells comedy actress Melissa McCarthy in the video.

Meghan jokes with McCarthy in the short film, but Harry then steals the show when he is seen juggling balls outside a window in the background.

The duchess wrote on the website of her charity Archewell that she wants to help women who have left the workforce due to the pandemic “regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength” and that she hopes her initiative will help inspire a “global wave of service” to those in need.

Others who have committed to the project include singer Adele, fashion designer Stella McCartney and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport
20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted...
Police: Sioux Falls man attempted to kidnap woman on bike trails
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Police investigating vandalisms involving 13 cars in Sioux Falls
A proposal of where medical marijuana dispensaries could be located in Sioux Falls is set to be...
Proposed map shows possible medical marijuana dispensary locations in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Safety reminders as motorcyclists hit the road for Sturgis Rally
Vaccine
More COVID-19 cases seen in children ahead of the school year
More COVID-19 cases seen in children ahead of the school year
More COVID-19 cases seen in children ahead of school year
The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday and many bikers are already hitting...
Safety reminders as motorcyclists hit the road for Sturgis Rally
Downtown Sioux Falls visionaries say more good things are on the way
Downtown Sioux Falls visionaries say more good things are coming