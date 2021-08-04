Hill City continues to be popular Black Hills tourist destination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nicknamed the “Heart of the Hills,” Hill City is known for its beauty and attractions, like the 1880 Train.

Joe Belczak moved to Hill City from Chicago to pursue a career in education but found his true love lies on the tracks.

“I was always in love with, fascinated, with trains, so I started working here,” Belczak said.

Growing up, Joe often took family trips to the Black Hills. Now a crew member of the 1880 Train for 16 years, Belczak is helping create the same memories he cherishes so deeply.

“Children are fascinated with something that they’ve never seen before,” Belczak said. “As time goes on, we see less and less of steam engines, and I think once they see it they understand the sheer mechanics of it and how fun it is to do something like this.”

The 1880 Train portrays the authentic locomotive experience those who settled in the Hills would have lived every day.

“If we go back over 100 years ago, the way to get around the Black Hills was by trains,” Belczak said. “It was the number one means of transportation at that time.”

Nathan Anderson is the business operations manager for the 1880 Train, he says they want to preserve the history of the railroad in the Black Hills.

“It gives (visitors) that heritage, steam, railroad feel,” Anderson said. “A lot of the early commerce in the Black Hills came through here, so we’re trying to keep that legacy alive.”

Sharing a campus with the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, the 1880 Train is one of many reasons visitors flock to Hill City year after year.

“You can either water recreate, you can explore, you can hike, you can bike, you can be on the trails, you can enjoy the downtown, our art museums, our galleries, and our wineries and micro-breweries too,” Janet Wetovick-Bily, Executive Director for Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Like many communities nestled in the Black Hills, Hill City is seeing more tourists than ever.

“We experienced an increase last year towards the end of the season, and this year they’re off the charts,” Wetovick-Bily said.

Anderson says attendance for 1880 Train rides has been sold out throughout much of the summer.

“We’ve definitely been busy,” Anderson said. “A lot of road-trippers, lot of campers it seems like, and now we’re seeing that transition to the motorcycle rider gearing up for rally week.”

With a robust main street and the Sturgis Rally kicking off in just a couple of days, the high traffic volume is expected to continue.

“More so than ever, this is the place that people want to come to and be, in the Black Hills and Badlands,” Wetovick-Bily said. “And, we’re just awfully grateful to welcome them.”

