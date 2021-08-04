Midwest All Pro Wrestling benefiting local organizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local gym that specializes in teaching the skills to become a pro wrestler is fueling enthusiasm in the Sioux Falls area. Organizers from the gym are also helping out the community as Eugene Dinsmore invites people to come to a bevy of events and classes. Some of the events are benefiting the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club and Feeding South Dakota. Sunday’s event in Vermillion is at the National Guard Armory and will feature former WWE wrestlers. Tickets are $10 and 100% of the concessions will go to the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club. Participants can also bring a can of food for a chance to be entered into a raffle to win an action figure of Eugene.

