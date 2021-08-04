Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds state’s permit-to-carry law

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has found that a state law requiring individuals to have a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional and does not violate the Second Amendment.

The ruling comes in the case of a man who was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit in 2018.

Nathan Hatch argued that the state’s permit-to-carry law violated his right to bear arms and failed to survive strict scrutiny because it was not narrowly tailored to advance the state’s interests of public safety. The Supreme Court disagreed.

Hatch’s attorney said they plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

