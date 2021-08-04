Minnesota women create support group for Post-COVID Syndrome

Adrian, M.N. (Dakota News Now) -According to the South Dakota Department of Health, nearly 123-thousand residents have been deemed as “recovered” from COVID-19. But for some people, COVID-19 leaves behind lingering health problems. It’s called “post-COVID syndrome.”

Places like the Mayo Clinic are creating “post-COVID care” clinics, but many of those are booking up fast. Now, two Minnesota women have created a space for people to go to for help and support.

When times are tough, Jolene Wieneke and Susanne Murphy know how important it is to have a support system. They were friends on Facebook, but that was about it until they found out they had something big in common.

Both started experiencing long COVID symptoms at the end of 2020.

“I could not shake the symptoms of headaches, tiredness, and brain fog. My right side of my body felt like it was being electrocuted all the time,” said Murphy.

“I had a lot of neurological issues, headaches, insomnia,” said Wieneke.

Now, the two have become a rock for each other to lean on. As well as a rock for others. Post-COVID syndrome can be isolating and affect people’s mental health.

“I just don’t want this illness to defeat other people and I think that’s where some people are at,” said Wieneke.

So in February, the two decided to start a local support group on Facebook called “Long-Hauler’s Journey.”

“I think people don’t understand unless they are in the middle of it, just how unpredictable and how overwhelming it all can be. So we just decided we needed to band together and provide that for other people,” said Wieneke.

The ladies say it’s hard to understand unless you’ve been through it.

“The symptoms with long-COVID kind of come and go and they cycle through,” said Wieneke.

“The thing for me that’s the hardest is not knowing how I’m going to feel. When I make a commitment with somebody, I like to keep it and a lot of times, you can’t, and that chips away at your spirit,” said Murphy.

“Some days you just can’t have a normal day,” she added.

So far, there are over 50 members who share ideas, ask questions, and vent.

“You’re not alone, you’re not alone and we continue to make strides and communication and education and helping one another,” said Murphy.

You can find their Facebook group here: “Long-Hauler’s Journey.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.