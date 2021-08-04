More COVID-19 cases seen in children ahead of the school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The start of the new school year is only a few weeks away, but the uptick in COVID-19 cases has raised some concerns for the safety of kids 11 and under who aren’t eligible for a vaccine yet.

The Sioux Falls Health Department has started to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in children due to the delta variant and they fear the start of school could lead to even more.

“We are seeing with the delta variant that not only is it more transmissible, but it is impacting our younger populations and it is causing more severe illness,” said Sandy Frentz, Sioux Falls Public Health Manager. “If we truly want to wrap our arms around this and end this pandemic, it really lies in our ability to get people vaccinated”

It is important for kids to keep sanitized and social distance, the most important aspect of keeping children safe though, belongs to those who are older.

“One of our messages now is because we know that’s a population we can’t vaccinate, we really need everybody else that’s 12 and older to consider being vaccinated, cause that’s really the best way we have right now to protect those kids that aren’t eligible for a vaccine,” said Frentz.

The Dell Rapids School District recently released its Return to Safe Learning plan. Dr. Summer Schultz, the superintendent says South Dakota is in a better position than some other states that did not have any in-person schooling last year.

“We know there are vaccinations out there for those over 11, some of our students will take advantage of that, for those who don’t we’ll continue with the disinfection strategies, air quality control, and distancing as many things as we can,” said Schultz.

Dell Rapids kindergarten students did not wear masks last year, and they did not see more cases than average, so the school district feels confident about their plan for those 11 and under.

“We’ll continue with distancing, we’ll continue with trying to keep kids out of small groups unless they are able to stay those 3 to 6 feet apart, we’ll continue with some of those mitigation strategies that seemed to work last year with those younger students,” said Schultz.

Dell Rapids School District plans to monitor COVID-19 numbers and will be ready to update plans if need be.

