Northern State looking at flexible schedules after pandemic year

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Class schedules will be returning to a more traditional setting this semester at Northern State. But lessons learned from the pandemic mean that hybrid scheduling will be back soon.

Hybrid Flexible scheduling, or HyFlex, was implemented at Northern State last year to bring back students while mitigating the pandemic. But it’s not a new concept on campus, and one that many at the university were already studying.

“It predates the pandemic. It’s about making classes accessible, much more accessible for people.” said Northern State Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning Dr. Ben Harley.

The model is different from traditional online learning, by allowing students to pick and choose which class format works with their schedule. And it allows faculty to have a master plan for each day in all formats for a class. But Harley said they need more time to study the best ways to set it up.

“We had a great year. But, we did it quickly. Now we want to slow down, and take the lessons we’ve learned, research we’ve done, what should that look like going forward.”

Harley said waiting to re-implement the scheduling until later in the year will allow them more time to train instructors and make sure a smooth system is operating for students. And once in place, it will allow that flexibility in learning that Harley said will help make education more accessible.

“So this semester, the reason we waited until the spring was because we wanted to make sure we had this really rigorous training program that was going to prepare our faculty to offer the best HyFlex courses available.”

HyFlex scheduling will return to Northern State in the Spring of 2022, following a training course for 10 instructors to set up their classes with the model in place.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.