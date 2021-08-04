Avera Medical Minute
Police: Sioux Falls man attempted to kidnap woman on bike trails

20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted...
20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted kidnapping charges.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he attempted to kidnap a woman jogging on the bike trails in west Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say an 18-year-old woman was jogging near Dunham Park at around 8:30 pm Sunday when the incident began. The victim told police a man driving a car said something to her as she was jogging. A short time later the victim saw the man’s car parked and that he was walking towards her speaking Spanish, police say.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the 18-year-old victim, groped her, and attempted to lead her to his car. The victim hit the suspect and was able to flee, police say.

The victim reported the incident to police and officers were able to identify the suspect.

20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted kidnapping charges.

