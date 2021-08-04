Safety reminders as motorcyclists hit the road for Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday and many bikers are already hitting the road traveling near and far for the event. While it’s meant to be a fun time for bikers, it can turn fatal fast if not careful. There are things drivers can do to ensure everyone has a safe trip.

J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls is a pitstop for many motorcyclists on their way to the Sturgis Rally.

“It’s time for a vacation. Yeah, work all the time, time to get out and relax a little bit,” said Virginia Motorcyclists Melinda and Clinton Childress.

This is the Childress’ first time going to Sturgis. They look forward to meeting new people along the way.

Fritz and Ida Grassnick from Missouri are seasoned veterans.

This is their tenth year hitting the roads.

“We have a group that we get together with and we are looking forward to meeting everybody again. And some of them we haven’t seen in a while. So this will be exciting. Plus, it’s just a camaraderie. It’s just a really fun place to go,” said Ida.

Bikers say it’s not just about the destination, but the journey.

“It’s for the ride. We enjoy it. For 1,800 miles one way, so you have to either have some loose screws or enjoy it. So I guess we enjoy it,” said Georgia Motorcyclist Daron Brown.

With more motorcycles on the roads, bikers ask that drives be extra vigilant.

“Look twice because the bike, it might be in your blind spot,” said Ida.

“If you’re switching lanes, try to give us some extra room so you don’t clip somebody because I have seen accidents in previous years where that was an issue,” she added.

And the most important thing drivers can do? Pay attention, according to South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Gacke.

“Stay alert to your environment, be aware of what’s going on around you. Not only in front of you, but beside you. Just give the vehicles in front of you a little more room,” said Trooper Gacke

“And just be safe out there. Have a good time in Sturgis, you know and here we come,” said Melinda.

So far in 2021, there have already been nine fatal motorcycle crashes on South Dakota roads according to the South Dakota Highway patrol.

