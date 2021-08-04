SF East excited to host Central Plains Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Plains Region baseball tournament starts Wednesday at the Bird Cage and Sioux Falls East is the host team. And Matt Storo’s team finished 2nd at the State “A” tournament and has really had a good season.

So they are excited to see what they can do against so many good teams that qualified to be here.

Aiden Beck says, ”I think it’s like a great opportunity for us. I think that like this year has been a much better year for us so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to get in the swing of things and hopefully get a Central Regional title for us.”

Ryne Hammerstom says, ”We just know that we need to come out and play like we do for regions and hopefully we can make it to North Carolina.”

Gage Sharping says, ”It’s relief because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity because this team is one of the best teams that coach Storo has ever coached with and I think it’s our year to see what we can prove and see what we can do for South Dakota.”

Coach Storo’s team does have really good pitching and they play solid defense too. East plays in the final game Wednesday night and Renner is at 4:00. East is hoping for another chance to play the Royals after losing to them twice in the State Tournament.

