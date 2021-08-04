Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls girls celebrate skateboarding as an Olympic sport

By Brian Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skateboarding made its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games. But for one group of local girls, skateboarding is more than a sport. It brought four strangers together to become friends. Now the group sits down to watch and they feel a sense of empowerment as girls of their age dominate.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad shares their story.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

