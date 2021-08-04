Spink County Ambulance Service 911 Jackpot continues to grow

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starters Lanes and Sports Lounge in Redfield has become the home of the Spink County Ambulance Service’s 911 Jackpot, with the pot now growing over $100,000.

The need for a new EMS Center in the county is urgent to keep vital emergency services local, said Spink County Ambulance Service Director Mike Sanger. And the 911 Jackpot fundraiser has helped them not only raise funds for it, but raise awareness to others in the area.

“There’s been a lot of donations. And some of the bigger companies are doing a check towards the building. And so, the pot continues to grow.” said Sanger.

27 cards remain in the deck for the draw, which has reached an estimated pot size for August 4th’s drawing at $115,000. Each weekly winner gets 10 percent of the ticket sales that week. They also receive a chance to draw a card from the deck that will give them either 10 percent of the total pot, or a card for 50 percent. Sanger said the setup is exciting on it’s own, but other communities in the county have pitched in to help sell tickets.

“It reaches out. Some of the smaller towns are actually selling tickets for us. Doland is 20 miles away, Mellette is 20 miles away, Tulare is 10. They’re all selling tickets and so, we’re getting community support from reaching out into our county.” said Sanger.

With weekly drawings taking place at Starters, the event has turned into more than a fundraiser. Paramedic/EMT Eric Schueth said now it represents a community effort to help build a new cornerstone for the community.

“It’s been great for the community. Seeing all the people come out, everybody laughing, having a good time. It’s just exciting to see, especially standing up there every week when the pot gets bigger. Everybody getting quiet, and get ready for the big number.”

