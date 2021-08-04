Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Spink County Ambulance Service 911 Jackpot continues to grow

The 911 Jackpot continues to grow in Spink County, aiming to raise funds for a new county EMS...
The 911 Jackpot continues to grow in Spink County, aiming to raise funds for a new county EMS Center.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starters Lanes and Sports Lounge in Redfield has become the home of the Spink County Ambulance Service’s 911 Jackpot, with the pot now growing over $100,000.

The need for a new EMS Center in the county is urgent to keep vital emergency services local, said Spink County Ambulance Service Director Mike Sanger. And the 911 Jackpot fundraiser has helped them not only raise funds for it, but raise awareness to others in the area.

“There’s been a lot of donations. And some of the bigger companies are doing a check towards the building. And so, the pot continues to grow.” said Sanger.

27 cards remain in the deck for the draw, which has reached an estimated pot size for August 4th’s drawing at $115,000. Each weekly winner gets 10 percent of the ticket sales that week. They also receive a chance to draw a card from the deck that will give them either 10 percent of the total pot, or a card for 50 percent. Sanger said the setup is exciting on it’s own, but other communities in the county have pitched in to help sell tickets.

“It reaches out. Some of the smaller towns are actually selling tickets for us. Doland is 20 miles away, Mellette is 20 miles away, Tulare is 10. They’re all selling tickets and so, we’re getting community support from reaching out into our county.” said Sanger.

With weekly drawings taking place at Starters, the event has turned into more than a fundraiser. Paramedic/EMT Eric Schueth said now it represents a community effort to help build a new cornerstone for the community.

“It’s been great for the community. Seeing all the people come out, everybody laughing, having a good time. It’s just exciting to see, especially standing up there every week when the pot gets bigger. Everybody getting quiet, and get ready for the big number.”

More information on how to play and how to get tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport
20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted...
Police: Sioux Falls man attempted to kidnap woman on bike trails
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Police investigating vandalisms involving 13 cars in Sioux Falls
A proposal of where medical marijuana dispensaries could be located in Sioux Falls is set to be...
Proposed map shows possible medical marijuana dispensary locations in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Safety reminders as motorcyclists hit the road for Sturgis Rally
Vaccine
More COVID-19 cases seen in children ahead of the school year
More COVID-19 cases seen in children ahead of the school year
More COVID-19 cases seen in children ahead of school year
The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday and many bikers are already hitting...
Safety reminders as motorcyclists hit the road for Sturgis Rally
Downtown Sioux Falls visionaries say more good things are on the way
Downtown Sioux Falls visionaries say more good things are coming