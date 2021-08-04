Tabor wins 1st State “B” Legion title since 1985

GROTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tabor capped a great State “B” legion tournament with a 10-6 win over Redfield Tuesday in Groton. They did not lose a game in the tournament. Tabor built a big lead behind Kaleb Kubel, Dustin Honomichl and Nate Scieszinski who had the walk-off game winner against Vermillion Monday night. Each of those 3 players had 2 RBI’s as Tabor built a big lead and went on to capture the state title, their first since 1985.

Gary Kortan, Post 183 Coach says, ”We had some chances in the early 2010′s and didn’t get it done. But we kept plucking away, and this year we finally got there.”

Riley Rothschadl, Tourney MVP says, ”I mean it feels great. With this group of guys, we’ve gotten second like three, four times. So it just feels good to get one down for the community and the guys as well.”

Kaleb Kubal who won the Big Bat Award says, ”I know we had our whole community behind our back, and everybody from home is cheering. I get texts after every game saying ‘Great job, we’re proud of you.’ Yeah, it just feels really good.”

