Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tabor wins 1st State “B” Legion title since 1985

Tabor goes unbeaten in State “B” Legion tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tabor capped a great State “B” legion tournament with a 10-6 win over Redfield Tuesday in Groton. They did not lose a game in the tournament. Tabor built a big lead behind Kaleb Kubel, Dustin Honomichl and Nate Scieszinski who had the walk-off game winner against Vermillion Monday night. Each of those 3 players had 2 RBI’s as Tabor built a big lead and went on to capture the state title, their first since 1985.

Gary Kortan, Post 183 Coach says, ”We had some chances in the early 2010′s and didn’t get it done. But we kept plucking away, and this year we finally got there.”

Riley Rothschadl, Tourney MVP says, ”I mean it feels great. With this group of guys, we’ve gotten second like three, four times. So it just feels good to get one down for the community and the guys as well.”

Kaleb Kubal who won the Big Bat Award says, ”I know we had our whole community behind our back, and everybody from home is cheering. I get texts after every game saying ‘Great job, we’re proud of you.’ Yeah, it just feels really good.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport
FILE
Hartford family involved in fatal crash in Montana
Country music station Kickin’ 100.5 is expanding and will add a second frequency, 99.1
Results Radio announces shakeup on Sioux Falls airwaves
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Street, road, generic
Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven

Latest News

Washington standout will play her college basketball for Texas Longhorns
Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to play for the Texas Longhorns
Washington standout will play her college basketball for Texas Longhorns
Washington standout will play her college hoops for Longhorns of Texas
Tabor wins first State "B" Legion title since 1985
Tabor wins first State "B" Legion title since 1985
SF East excited to host Central Plains Region Legion Tournament
SF East excited to host Central Plains Regional